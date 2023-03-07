Linamar (LIMAF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th.

Linamar Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:LIMAF opened at $56.38 on Tuesday. Linamar has a 52-week low of $35.33 and a 52-week high of $57.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.55.

Get Linamar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on Linamar in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Linamar from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Linamar from C$77.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corp. is a diversified manufacturing company, which engages in engineered products powering vehicles, motion, work and lives. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment .The Industrial segment designs and produces mobile industrial equipment, aerial work platforms and telehandlers agricultural equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.