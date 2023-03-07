Lido Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,298,000 after purchasing an additional 154,445 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,089,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,150,000 after purchasing an additional 14,720 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,898,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,823,000 after purchasing an additional 233,487 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,795,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,366,000 after purchasing an additional 575,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,019,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,736,000 after purchasing an additional 10,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.
Teradyne Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TER opened at $101.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.65 and its 200-day moving average is $89.37. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.81 and a 52-week high of $127.29. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.55.
Teradyne Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.43%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $5,924,475.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,638,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $5,924,475.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,638,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,847 shares of company stock worth $7,452,053. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.52.
Teradyne Profile
Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teradyne (TER)
- PDD Holdings Deserves a Spot on Your Watchlist as China Reopens
- Hibbett Stock, Tailwinds Still Blow For Sporting Goods Retail
- 3 Downgraded Stocks You Might Want To Buy
- Cabot Boosting Production In Lithium Battery Chain For EV Market
- The Stock That Tripled in a Day…And May Not Be Done
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.