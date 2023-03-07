Lido Advisors LLC Makes New $1.36 Million Investment in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.20.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $173.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $118.17 and a 12-month high of $187.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.26.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.35%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

