Lido Advisors LLC Has $1.43 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 183.5% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BABA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.13.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Alibaba Group Profile

Shares of BABA opened at $89.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $237.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.63. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $125.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

Further Reading

