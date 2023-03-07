Lido Advisors LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 423.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 63,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after purchasing an additional 83,550 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the first quarter worth $16,894,000. NWI Management LP purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,072,000. GenTrust LLC bought a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,918,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 140,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,710,000 after acquiring an additional 32,738 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of OIH stock opened at $329.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $316.69 and a 200-day moving average of $285.37. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a one year low of $195.77 and a one year high of $336.30. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 2.06.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

