Lido Advisors LLC Buys 662 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 61.8% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 291.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of SPG stock opened at $123.85 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $138.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.20 and its 200 day moving average is $112.87. The company has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 60.33%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 110.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.75.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.