Lido Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,000. Lido Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard Materials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VAW stock opened at $184.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.46. Vanguard Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.72 and a fifty-two week high of $201.11. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

