Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,570,000 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the January 31st total of 6,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
LBRT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,572,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,130,700. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.51 and a 200 day moving average of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.47. Liberty Energy has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $20.05.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LBRT. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.41.
Liberty Energy, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company was founded on December 21, 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
