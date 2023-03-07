Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Down to $25.00

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.00, but opened at $24.35. Li Auto shares last traded at $23.96, with a volume of 1,009,765 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LI has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $48.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.66 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CLSA lowered their target price on shares of Li Auto from $49.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.04.

Li Auto Trading Down 4.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.39 and its 200 day moving average is $22.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Li Auto

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LI. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 32.3% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 137,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 33,506 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in Li Auto by 33.7% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 24,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Li Auto by 30.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 586,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,492,000 after purchasing an additional 136,456 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Li Auto by 103.3% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Li Auto by 540.4% during the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

