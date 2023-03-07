LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Short Interest Down 16.9% in February

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the January 31st total of 4,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingClub

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 5,486.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 108,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 106,984 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at $624,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 177,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 79,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LC traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.99. 1,290,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,065,482. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.62. LendingClub has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $17.48. The firm has a market cap of $958.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.96.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). LendingClub had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. LendingClub’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LendingClub will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. It operates through the LendingClub Bank and LendingClub Corporation (Parent Only) segments. The LendingClub Bank segment offers a full complement of financial products and solutions, including loans, leases and deposits.

