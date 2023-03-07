Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.03) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 397 ($4.77) to GBX 390 ($4.69) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.51) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Legal & General Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 345 ($4.15) to GBX 290 ($3.49) in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 285 ($3.43) to GBX 290 ($3.49) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 331.29 ($3.98).

LON:LGEN opened at GBX 268.90 ($3.23) on Tuesday. Legal & General Group has a 1 year low of GBX 201.40 ($2.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 287.90 ($3.46). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 256.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 249.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 790.88, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.38.

In related news, insider Henrietta Baldock purchased 936 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 256 ($3.08) per share, with a total value of £2,396.16 ($2,881.39). In other Legal & General Group news, insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 936 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 256 ($3.08) per share, with a total value of £2,396.16 ($2,881.39). Also, insider Ric Lewis acquired 1,285 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 255 ($3.07) per share, with a total value of £3,276.75 ($3,940.30). Insiders purchased a total of 5,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,877 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

