Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA decreased its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,672 shares during the quarter. Lear accounts for about 1.4% of Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Unigestion Holding SA owned 0.33% of Lear worth $23,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Lear by 4.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lear during the first quarter worth approximately $657,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Lear by 81.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Lear by 47.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Lear by 62.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 39,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total transaction of $783,657.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,856.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,142 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total transaction of $783,657.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,856.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,261 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total value of $1,547,148.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,060 shares of company stock worth $2,569,593. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Lear Stock Performance

NYSE:LEA traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.07. The stock had a trading volume of 73,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,203. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.02. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $114.67 and a 12-month high of $158.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 56.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lear from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Lear in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $149.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.38.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

