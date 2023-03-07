Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Short Interest Update

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,900 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the January 31st total of 111,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 2.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 28,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 0.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 62,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 15.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 13.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Price Performance

LGI traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.42. 51,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,625. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.05. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a one year low of $13.07 and a one year high of $18.34.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.0934 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

