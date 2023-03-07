Lake Street Capital Trims Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Target Price to $13.00

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Lake Street Capital from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Identiv from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. B. Riley downgraded shares of Identiv from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.
Identiv Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of INVE opened at $7.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.06. The company has a market capitalization of $159.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.29 and a beta of 1.61. Identiv has a 52-week low of $6.46 and a 52-week high of $17.30.
Identiv Company Profile
Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.
