Lake Street Capital Trims Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Target Price to $13.00

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Lake Street Capital from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Identiv from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. B. Riley downgraded shares of Identiv from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Identiv Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of INVE opened at $7.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.06. The company has a market capitalization of $159.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.29 and a beta of 1.61. Identiv has a 52-week low of $6.46 and a 52-week high of $17.30.

Institutional Trading of Identiv

Identiv Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Identiv by 22.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Identiv by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Identiv by 54.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Identiv by 30.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Identiv by 43.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 57,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

