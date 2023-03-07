Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Sells 14,991 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,991 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $49,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 847,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,716 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $445,043,000. New York Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $368,912,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $395,859,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,960,000 after buying an additional 634,224 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $371.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $277.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $424.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $366.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.69.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

