Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the January 31st total of 1,590,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 637,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $2,004,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,069 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,272,510.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $43,924.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,079.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,701 shares of company stock valued at $2,178,302. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LH. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 87.5% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE LH traded down $5.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $231.55. 382,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,648. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $246.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52-week low of $200.32 and a 52-week high of $281.22. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.08. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.50.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Recommended Stories

