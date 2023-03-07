Kujira Price Down 8.7% Over Last Week (KUJI)

Kujira (KUJI) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 7th. During the last week, Kujira has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. One Kujira coin can currently be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00002298 BTC on popular exchanges. Kujira has a total market cap of $55.76 million and $267,860.53 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.99 or 0.00422193 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,353.26 or 0.28537476 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000158 BTC.

About Kujira

Kujira launched on November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. The official website for Kujira is kujira.app. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kujira’s official message board is teamkujira.medium.com.

Kujira Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.55585784 USD and is up 3.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $127,186.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

