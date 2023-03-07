Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Up 4.3%

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $80.38 and last traded at $80.18. 69,185 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 193,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KRYS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.20. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Activity

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -5.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dino A. Rossi sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $3,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,691 shares in the company, valued at $6,967,275.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 10,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $843,212.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,715,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,444,631.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dino A. Rossi sold 40,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $3,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,967,275.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,844 shares of company stock valued at $9,034,599. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krystal Biotech

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 260.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 307.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 51.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 39.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

Featured Articles

