Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 285.7% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO opened at $371.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.69. The company has a market cap of $277.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $424.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.