KOK Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $35.13 Million (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. KOK has a total market cap of $35.13 million and $748,398.25 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0703 or 0.00000315 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KOK has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About KOK

KOK is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.07273018 USD and is up 1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $766,454.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

