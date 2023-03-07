Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Short Interest Update

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,090,000 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the January 31st total of 9,530,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded down $0.83 on Monday, hitting $58.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,592,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,177. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $64.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.45.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Knight-Swift Transportation

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 11.84%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.5% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.65.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

