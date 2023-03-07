KlayUniverse Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,760.34 (KUT)

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. In the last week, KlayUniverse has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. KlayUniverse has a total market capitalization of $2.41 million and approximately $2,760.34 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KlayUniverse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0438 or 0.00000198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KlayUniverse alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.84 or 0.00424808 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,342.47 or 0.28713293 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About KlayUniverse

KlayUniverse’s genesis date was June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. The official website for KlayUniverse is klayuniverse.com. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KlayUniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.04498008 USD and is down -1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,976.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KlayUniverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KlayUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KlayUniverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KlayUniverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.