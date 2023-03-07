KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Short Interest Up 12.0% in February

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the January 31st total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 192,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth about $144,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 4.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 408,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after purchasing an additional 18,085 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 31.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 202,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 48,409 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth about $722,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 66.5% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 32,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 13,160 shares in the last quarter.

KIO stock remained flat at $11.32 during mid-day trading on Monday. 593,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,433. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $15.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.52.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.1215 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

