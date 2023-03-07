Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Short Interest Update

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the January 31st total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 373,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kirby news, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total value of $109,230.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares of the company's stock, valued at $884,326.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian G. O'neil sold 8,660 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $632,353.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,811 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,154,519.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,427,407. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kirby

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 346,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,296,000 after purchasing an additional 43,589 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,574 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 327.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at $7,484,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kirby Stock Down 0.9 %

KEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Kirby from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens boosted their target price on Kirby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Kirby from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

Shares of KEX stock traded down $0.65 on Monday, hitting $74.99. 272,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Kirby has a fifty-two week low of $55.03 and a fifty-two week high of $76.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.39 and a 200 day moving average of $67.23.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $730.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.06 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kirby will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

About Kirby

Kirby Corp. is a tank barge operator, which engages in transporting bulk liquid products. It transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals. It operates through Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services segments. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation by United States flagged vessels principally of liquid cargoes throughout the United States inland waterway system.

Featured Articles

