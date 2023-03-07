Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Short Interest Update

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the January 31st total of 928,500 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $3,226,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,146 shares in the company, valued at $19,084,048.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 148.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 85.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

KNSL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $327.00.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock traded down $3.90 on Tuesday, hitting $316.20. 32,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,959. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.53 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.00. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52 week low of $196.00 and a 52 week high of $337.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.44. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $242.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.14%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

