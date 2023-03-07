Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 909,473 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 2,102,391 shares.The stock last traded at $4.30 and had previously closed at $4.41.

Separately, China Renaissance downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.38.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

