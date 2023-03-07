Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 909,473 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 2,102,391 shares.The stock last traded at $4.30 and had previously closed at $4.41.
Separately, China Renaissance downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.38.
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.
