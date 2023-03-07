Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of KTCC opened at $6.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Key Tronic has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.77 million, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average of $4.95.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). Key Tronic had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $123.71 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Key Tronic during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Key Tronic by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Key Tronic by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 302,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 131,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Key Tronic by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 808,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Key Tronic during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.

