Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Key Tronic Stock Performance
Shares of KTCC opened at $6.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Key Tronic has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.77 million, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average of $4.95.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). Key Tronic had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $123.71 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Key Tronic
Key Tronic Company Profile
Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Key Tronic (KTCC)
- Go Where the Money Is. Here’s 3 Top Bank Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.