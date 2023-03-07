Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.71.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Kennametal from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kennametal from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

KMT opened at $29.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.89. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $20.21 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.88 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kennametal will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 106.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000.

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

