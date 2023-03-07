Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Short Interest Down 11.8% in February

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800,400 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the January 31st total of 907,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 380,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Kemper

In related news, Director Alberto J. Paracchini bought 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.63 per share, for a total transaction of $31,815.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,065 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $67,765.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $66,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,380.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Kemper alerts:

Institutional Trading of Kemper

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Kemper in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kemper Price Performance

Kemper Announces Dividend

Shares of KMPR stock traded down $1.33 on Tuesday, hitting $60.06. 322,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,386. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 0.91. Kemper has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $68.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Kemper’s payout ratio is -26.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KMPR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Kemper from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Kemper from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

About Kemper

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

Further Reading

