Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $276.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $262.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.44.

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX traded down $4.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.48. The company had a trading volume of 257,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,486. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.00. Karuna Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $92.26 and a fifty-two week high of $278.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($2.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.30 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics will post -11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total transaction of $1,003,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,011,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total transaction of $1,003,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,011,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total transaction of $40,028.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,457.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,227 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,075 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRTX. CWM LLC raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 772.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

