KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Short Interest Down 8.9% in February

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,320,000 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the January 31st total of 6,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 720,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KAR. StockNews.com raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KAR Auction Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

KAR Auction Services Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:KAR traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.01. 416,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,072. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.47. KAR Auction Services has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.68.

Institutional Trading of KAR Auction Services

About KAR Auction Services

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 193.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 228.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000.

(Get Rating)

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.