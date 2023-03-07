JUNO One Day Volume Tops $351,569.94 (JUNO)

JUNO (JUNO) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 7th. JUNO has a market cap of $70.32 million and $351,569.94 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUNO coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00004609 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, JUNO has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.38 or 0.00423237 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,311.89 or 0.28608036 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000160 BTC.

JUNO Coin Profile

JUNO launched on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 69,224,608 coins. JUNO’s official website is junochain.com. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. The official message board for JUNO is medium.com/@junonetwork.

Buying and Selling JUNO

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

