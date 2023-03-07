Juniper II Corp. (NYSE:JUN) Shares Sold by P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP cut its position in Juniper II Corp. (NYSE:JUN – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 340,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,000 shares during the period. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.91% of Juniper II worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Juniper II in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Juniper II by 1.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 151,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Juniper II in the third quarter valued at about $1,695,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Juniper II by 48.8% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 466,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 153,035 shares during the period. 70.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JUN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.32. The stock had a trading volume of 30,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,610. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average is $10.12. Juniper II Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.78.

Juniper II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

