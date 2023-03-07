JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Target Price to $12.00

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MPW. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.36.

MPW stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.96. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $21.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.04%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,449,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,037,153,000 after buying an additional 550,802 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,593,000 after buying an additional 3,800,294 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,044,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,290,000 after buying an additional 2,330,812 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,071,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,473,000 after buying an additional 3,355,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 11,064,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,253,000 after buying an additional 348,998 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

