JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Target Price to $67.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.38.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $62.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 1.09. Elastic has a 52 week low of $46.18 and a 52 week high of $96.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.37.

In related news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $70,966.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,148 shares in the company, valued at $4,831,932.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $70,966.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,148 shares in the company, valued at $4,831,932.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $108,593.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,245,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,977,452.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,944 shares of company stock valued at $586,598. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Elastic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,776,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Elastic by 830.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,413,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938,975 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Elastic by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,287,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,823,000 after acquiring an additional 877,988 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 37.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,077,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,240,000 after purchasing an additional 843,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at $40,308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

