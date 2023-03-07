JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEYGet Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GLPEY. UBS Group downgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Galp Energia, SGPS presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.23.

Galp Energia, SGPS Stock Down 0.3 %

Galp Energia, SGPS stock opened at $5.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of -583.00 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.81.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

