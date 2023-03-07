JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ENI (ETR:ENI) a €18.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($19.15) price objective on ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ENI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.00 ($20.21) target price on ENI in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays set a €17.00 ($18.09) target price on ENI in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.50 ($13.30) price target on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($21.28) price objective on ENI in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €18.00 ($19.15) target price on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

ENI Stock Performance

ETR:ENI opened at €13.54 ($14.40) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a PE ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €13.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is €13.11. ENI has a twelve month low of €10.45 ($11.12) and a twelve month high of €14.94 ($15.89).

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

