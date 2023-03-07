Joystick Trading 15.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $14.38 million and approximately $28,525.45 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joystick token can now be bought for $0.0702 or 0.00000314 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Joystick has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Joystick alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00010266 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00032274 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00038506 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00021511 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004454 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000173 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.15 or 0.00219805 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000146 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,354.48 or 0.99965478 BTC.

Joystick Profile

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.0701496 USD and is down -0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $28,330.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.