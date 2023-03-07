Joystick (JOY) 1-Day Volume Hits $25,500.19

Joystick (JOY) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Joystick token can now be purchased for about $0.0629 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular exchanges. Joystick has a market cap of $12.90 million and $25,500.19 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Joystick has traded 24.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00010655 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00032094 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00039802 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001981 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00022028 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000152 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.47 or 0.00220045 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,484.72 or 1.00004656 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

Joystick is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.0707798 USD and is down -15.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $19,074.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

