Johanna Friedl-Naderer Sells 1,482 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) COO Johanna Friedl-Naderer sold 1,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $33,819.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,389,180.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ VIR traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,153,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,157. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.26. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.64.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $49.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.24 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VIR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 21.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,928,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,172 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,193,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665,657 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 538,818.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,099,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,826,000 after buying an additional 1,099,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,873,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,486,000 after buying an additional 1,062,036 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 168.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,512,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,161,000 after buying an additional 950,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Further Reading

