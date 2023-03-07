Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Shares Gap Down to $4.50

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.50, but opened at $4.27. Joby Aviation shares last traded at $4.16, with a volume of 1,589,282 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JOBY. Barclays decreased their target price on Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.90.

Joby Aviation Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.37.

Insider Activity at Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Research analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gregory Bowles sold 42,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $210,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 139,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $515,042.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,539.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Bowles sold 42,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $210,755.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,004 shares of company stock worth $1,054,512 in the last quarter. 51.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,405,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,691,093 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,408,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,567 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 358.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,126,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,741,000. 29.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

