JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Rating for Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP)

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

DSP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Viant Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Viant Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Viant Technology to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viant Technology has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.36.

NASDAQ:DSP opened at $4.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.25. Viant Technology has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $7.86. The firm has a market cap of $285.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.22.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Viant Technology by 252.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Viant Technology by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Viant Technology by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,125,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Viant Technology by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 819,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Viant Technology by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

