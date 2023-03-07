JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Short Interest Update

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the January 31st total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 992,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

JinkoSolar Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE JKS traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.37. 420,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.09. JinkoSolar has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $76.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JinkoSolar

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 1,240.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 92,963 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,123,000 after buying an additional 366,251 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in JinkoSolar by 1.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,131,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,633,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JinkoSolar Company Profile

Several research firms recently weighed in on JKS. Roth Capital raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customers. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

