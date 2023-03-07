Jeffrey Gordon Richards Sells 575,632 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 575,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $5,756,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BigCommerce Stock Down 1.0 %

BIGC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.78. The stock had a trading volume of 860,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,688. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $24.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.92.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on BIGC. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America cut shares of BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

Institutional Trading of BigCommerce

BigCommerce Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIGC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BigCommerce by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 351.3% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 29.6% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 37.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.