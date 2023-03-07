Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Short Interest Update

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the January 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 275.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

JSML opened at $51.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.61. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a twelve month low of $43.07 and a twelve month high of $60.04.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a $0.195 dividend. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%.

