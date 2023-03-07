IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Shares Sold by PFM Health Sciences LP

PFM Health Sciences LP decreased its position in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649,732 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP owned about 0.21% of IVERIC bio worth $4,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in IVERIC bio by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,733,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,747 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,125,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,763,000 after acquiring an additional 75,466 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,778,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,255,000 after acquiring an additional 99,606 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,214,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,159,000 after acquiring an additional 322,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,033,000.

ISEE opened at $23.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 18.63 and a quick ratio of 18.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.09. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $26.35.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.30.

In related news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 2,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $47,502.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,525.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 19,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $418,520.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,408.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 2,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $47,502.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,525.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,104 shares of company stock valued at $2,274,476 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

