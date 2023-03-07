iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Bought by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 831,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,506 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises 4.8% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $18,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 48,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 216,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:GOVT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.64. 6,971,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.03 and its 200-day moving average is $22.98.

