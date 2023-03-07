iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Short Interest Down 9.1% in February

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 321,600 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the January 31st total of 353,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,076,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,860,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 837.5% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.23. The company had a trading volume of 490,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,095. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $103.76. The firm has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.46 and a 200-day moving average of $86.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

