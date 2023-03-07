iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Trimmed by Perritt Capital Management Inc.

Perritt Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.0% of Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH opened at $261.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $257.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.97. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $277.04.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

