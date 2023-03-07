iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Boosted by Partners Capital Investment Group LLP

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 402,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,081 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 8.5% of Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP owned about 0.05% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $144,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.86 on Tuesday, hitting $402.68. 539,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,085,770. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $464.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $400.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.